32 Dingle businesses awarded for use of Irish language

32 Dingle businesses have been awarded for their use of the Irish language.

This was the first year of the national recognition scheme GRADAIM Gnó na Éireann, which was developed by Glór na nGael.

Based on an assessment process, gold, silver and bronze medals were awarded to the businesses in three different categories: signage; marketing and branding; and service in Irish.

An awards ceremony took place in Dublin recently, where a total of 85 businesses from across the country were presented with GRADAIM plaques.

Thirty-two (32) were Kerry businesses – all of which are Dingle based - the full list is below:

The Education Centre, Dingle Corner Shop got a silver medal for services in Irish.

Bob Griffins Bar, Dingle was awarded silver medals for signage and services in Irish.

Brian de Staic won gold medals for signage, marketing and branding, and services in Irish.

Chop Central barber shop got a gold medal for services in Irish.

Clinic Cois Abhann was awarded a gold medal for marketing and branding, and silver medals for signage, and services in Irish.

Comhar Chreidmheasa Chorca Dhuibhne Teo / Dingle Credit Union took gold for both signage and services in Irish, and a silver medal for marketing and branding.

Cáis grilled cheese toasties food truck won gold medals for signage and services in Irish, and bronze for marketing and branding.

Dingle Bookshop was awarded a bronze medal for services in Irish.

Dingle Properties got a gold medal for services in Irish.

Dingledoc took gold for services in Irish, and bronze for signage.

Dingle Goldsmiths won gold for services in Irish, silver for signage, and bronze for marketing and branding.

Fadó Antiques & Framing was awarded silver for services in Irish.

Fiadh Woven Design won a gold medal for services in Irish, a silver for signage, and bronze for marketing and branding.

Fitzgerald’s Homevalue was awarded a silver medal for services in Irish.

John Weldon Jewellers took silver for services in Irish.

Kingdom Fresh won gold for services in Irish.

MacEoin General Merchants was awarded silver for services in Irish.

Mara Beo won gold medals for both signage and services in Irish, and a silver medal for marketing and branding.

Murphy’s Ice Cream took silver for services in Irish.

Paul Geaney’s won silver for services in Irish.

Pure Beauty was awarded gold for services in Irish.

Seed & Soul won bronze for services in Irish.

Sheehy's Fish & Chip Takeaway took gold for services in Irish.

Sheehy’s Spar won gold for signage, silver for services in Irish, and bronze for marketing and branding.

Solas Tapas was awarded a silver medal for services in Irish.

Strand House won silver for services in Irish, and bronze for signage.

The Coach House won silver for services in Irish.

McCarthy’s Bar took silver for services in Irish.

O’Flaherty’s Pub was awarded gold for services in Irish, and a silver medal for signage.

Walsh’s Pharmacy won silver for services in Irish.

Benner’s Hotel won bronze medals for signage, marketing and branding, and services in Irish.

Dingle Skellig Hotel was awarded bronze for services in Irish.