313 housing applicants in Killarney at risk of homelessness

Almost 1,500 (1486) people are on the housing waiting list in the Killarney Municipal District.

The report from the Housing Directorate for Killarney was discussed at the recent meeting of the Killarney MD.

This report found that of the numbers on the housing waiting list in Killarney MD, 650 households qualify for a transfer, with Killarney as their area of choice.

Of these 650 applicants, around half (313) are deemed to be at risk of homelessness.

115 applicants have a disability requirement, while 26 are currently in overcrowded households.

Killarney councillors were told that 47 applicants approved for transfer to the area, have been on the list for over ten years.

Meanwhile, there are currently 22 council houses vacant in the Killarney MD area, with 12 of these empty for over two years.