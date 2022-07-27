300 more Ukrainian refugees to arrive in Kerry this weekend

A further 300 Ukrainian refugees are due to arrive in Kerry this weekend.

Radio Kerry understands the former Golf Hotel in Ballybunion will be home to 250 people, while another 50 will be housed in Tralee.

To date, more than 3,000 Ukrainians have sought refuge in Kerry, according to figures from the Central Statistics Office.

That figure will increase further this weekend, when 250 people arrive at the former Golf Hotel in Ballybunion.

The hotel was sold earlier this year for a sum believed to be in the region of €650,000.

The new owners confirmed at the time that they planned to carry out major renovations to the building, which is more than 50 years old, with a 2024 opening date in mind.

However, it’s understood they've entered into a contract with the Government to house Ukrainian refugees for a period of time.

The hotel has been a hive of activity in the past fortnight, with teams of construction workers working round the clock to make the building habitable.

Separately, a further 50 refugees from the war-torn country are due to arrive in Tralee in the coming days, where they’ll be housed in Ballymullen army barracks.

Tralee has to date accommodated 753 Ukrainian refugees since the Russian invasion in February.