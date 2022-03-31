300 car inspection tests cancelled by NCT so far this year

300 NCT tests have been cancelled by national car test centres in Kerry in the first three months of this year.

Applus+, the company which runs the NCT, says coping with demand for testing this year has been “especially challenging” due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Customers have reported waiting periods for up to five months.

The national wait time for an NCT is almost double pre-pandemic levels.

The road-worthiness test is conducted every two years for vehicles between four and nine-years-old.

For vehicles 10 years or older, an annual inspection is required.

However, customers have reported waits of up to five months for an appointment, with Applus+ citing staff absenteeism, predominantly caused by Covid.

The service has been criticised for failing to ensure contingency plans were in place to cope with the considerable backlog.

Labour councillor Terry O’Brien suggested the opening of more NCT centres across the county.

In the meantime, he says, the Ministers for Transport and Justice need to clarify how they’re addressing the backlog.

He also has concerns about the validity of an insurance claim if the car is involved in an accident while awaiting an appointment.

Meanwhile, 450 car owners have cancelled their NCT appointments in the first three months of this year.