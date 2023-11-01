Advertisement
News

30% drop in public order offences recorded in Kerry so far in 2023

Nov 1, 2023 17:25 By radiokerrynews
There has been an almost 30% drop in public order offences in Kerry so far this year.

That’s according to figures presented by the Chief Superintendent of the Kerry Division, Padraic Powell, at the recent Joint Policing Committee meeting.

Overall, there has been an 18% reduction in criminal damage and public order offences in Kerry, compared with the same period in 2019.

1,053 incidents have been recorded in the county this year, down from almost 1,300 (1,281).

15 arson incidents have been recorded in 2023, which is unchanged on the pre-covid figure.

A 29% drop in public order offences has been recorded to date this year, with 378 incidents, down from 535.

Meanwhile, Drunkenness offences have fallen by 19% on the 2019 figure, with 369 incidents recorded so far this year, down from 454.

 

