Private jet belonging to Hollywood superstar lands in Kerry

A private jet belonging to Tom Cruise has landed in Kerry.

The plane was tracked leaving the US in the early hours of Monday morning and touched down in Shannon.

It's now moved further south after the 12 minute flight, with Celeb Jets - a Twitter account that tracks the movements of celebrities' private jets - estimating it used €420 of fuel for the trip.

Tom Cruise, along with then wife actress Nicole Kidman, lived in Kerry for several weeks while filming the 1992 film, Far and Away.

It's unknown whether the actor was on the flight.

The private jet flight emitted as much CO2 as going from Derry to Cork in a car five times.

Tom Cruise's Challanger 300 Landed near Killarney, County Kerry, IE. Apx. flt. time 12 Mins. pic.twitter.com/y6ZSi7lU4j — Celebrity Jets (@CelebJets) August 3, 2022