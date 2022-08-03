Advertisement
News

Private jet belonging to Hollywood superstar lands in Kerry

Aug 3, 2022 14:08 By radiokerrynews
Private jet belonging to Hollywood superstar lands in Kerry Private jet belonging to Hollywood superstar lands in Kerry
Share this article

A private jet belonging to Tom Cruise has landed in Kerry.

The plane was tracked leaving the US in the early hours of Monday morning and touched down in Shannon.

It's now moved further south after the 12 minute flight, with Celeb Jets - a Twitter account that tracks the movements of celebrities' private jets -  estimating it used €420  of fuel for the trip.

Advertisement

Tom Cruise, along with then wife actress Nicole Kidman, lived in Kerry for several weeks while filming the 1992 film, Far and Away.

It's unknown whether the actor was on the flight.

The private jet flight emitted as much CO2 as going from Derry to Cork in a car five times.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

 

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus