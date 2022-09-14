29-year-old man sent forward for trial for violent disorder charge in Tralee

A 29-year-old man has been sent forward for trial relating to two charges of violent disorder in Tralee four years ago.

Arthur O’Brien of Bay 1, Upper Site, St Michael’s Halting Site in Killarney, was charged with violent disorder relating to an incident in the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium in Tralee on May 26th, 2018.

He was remanded on bail to appear for trial at Tralee Circuit Court on October 4th, but with the same conditions attached to his bail as previously.

Advertisement

These include signing in daily at Killarney garda station, observing a curfew from 9pm-6am, having undertaken an oath not to leave Ireland and surrender all travel documents.

The court was told that Mr O’Brien is also the subject of a separate charge of assault causing harm, relating to an incident at the Mart Yard in Mounthawk, Tralee, on October 26th, 2016.