29 patients with COVID-19 being treated in UHK

There are 29 patients with COVID-19 being treated in University Hospital Kerry.

That’s according to figures released by the HSE as part of its COVID-19 daily operations update, which cover up to 2pm yesterday (March 9th).

They show the number of COVID cases in UHK has risen significantly over the past two weeks.

Advertisement

The HSE figures show that two weeks ago, on February 25th, there were just four patients with COVID-19 in UHK.

That rose to 16 last week (on March 3rd) and yesterday’s figure show that’s increased again to 29 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and a further two suspected cases.

Advertisement

There is just one general bed available in UHK according to these figures and there are currently no ICU beds available.

Two patients with COVID-19 are being treated in UHK’s ICU.

Meanwhile, 122 people in Kerry have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

Advertisement

The county has the third lowest mortality rate nationwide; it stands at 82.6 per 100,000 population.

The figures were released by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre and cover from March 1st, 2020 to March 5th this year.