28 Kerry pharmacies offering free blood pressure checks

28 pharmacies across the county are offering free blood pressure checks this Thursday.

The Irish Pharmacy Union is offering the once-off free service for National Blood Pressure Day.

If high blood pressure goes untreated, it can result in a higher likelihood of developing a number of conditions including heart disease, stroke and dementia.

People are being urged to avail of the blood pressure checks, which are non-invasive, quick and easy.

John Brassil of Life Pharmacy in Ballyheigue says high blood pressure affects two out of three over 50s and is symptomless:

The Kerry pharmacies participating in National Blood Pressure Day are: