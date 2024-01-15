28 Kerry pharmacies offering free blood pressure checks

28 pharmacies across the county are offering free blood pressure checks this Thursday.
The Irish Pharmacy Union is offering the once-off free service for National Blood Pressure Day.
If high blood pressure goes untreated, it can result in a higher likelihood of developing a number of conditions including heart disease, stroke and dementia.
People are being urged to avail of the blood pressure checks, which are non-invasive, quick and easy.
John Brassil of Life Pharmacy in Ballyheigue says high blood pressure affects two out of three over 50s and is symptomless:
The Kerry pharmacies participating in National Blood Pressure Day are:
- Lynch's Pharmacy, 9 Lower Main Street, Castleisland,
- Ryle’s Pharmacy, 35 Ashe St
- Trant’s Pharmacy, Convent Street, Listowel
- Abbeydorney Life Pharmacy, The Village, Milltown, Abbeydorney
- Allcare Pharmacy - Kennelly's, 6 Lower Castle St
- CH Tralee, 31 The Mall Tralee
- Dorans Pharmacy, 78 Church St, Listowel
- Grogan’s Pharmacy, Spa Rd, Gortonora, Dingle
- Haven Pharmacy Brosnan’s, 19 Henry St, Kenmare
- Sheahan’s Pharmacy, 34 Main Street, Killarney
- Sheahan’s Pharmacy, 18 Main St, Kenmare
- Tarbert Allcare Pharmacy, Main Street
- Ballybunion Pharmacy, Main St, Ballybunion
- McCauley Pharmacy, Manor West Shopping Centre, Manor West Retail Park, Tralee,
- O'Donoghue's Pharmacy, 64 Boherbee, Tralee
- Brassils Life Pharmacy, Main Street , Ballyheigue
- Lloyds Ashe Street Pharmacy, 10-11 Ashe Street
- Ballyduff Pharmacy, Main St, Lacka East, Ballyduff
- O'Carroll's Tralee Allcare Pharmacy, 106 Rock St, Balloonagh, Tralee
- Lloyds Pharmacy, 1 Ashe St, Tralee
- Lloyds Fairies, Cross, Fairies Cross Medical Centre
- Walsh’s Pharmacy, Green St, Dingle
- Lixnaw Pharmacy, Clogher, Lixnaw Village, Tralee
- Haven Pharmacy, Shanahans,Church St, Castleisland
- Allcare Pharmacy – Killarney, New Street
- Lloyds Kenmare Unit 6/7, Supervalue S.C, Railyway Road
- HAVEN PHARMACY O SULLIVANS, MILL ROAD, Killorglin
- Aherns Pharmacy, Farranfore