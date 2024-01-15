Advertisement
28 Kerry pharmacies offering free blood pressure checks

Jan 15, 2024 17:38 By radiokerrynews
28 pharmacies across the county are offering free blood pressure checks this Thursday.

The Irish Pharmacy Union is offering the once-off free service for National Blood Pressure Day.

If high blood pressure goes untreated, it can result in a higher likelihood of developing a number of conditions including heart disease, stroke and dementia.

People are being urged to avail of the blood pressure checks, which are non-invasive, quick and easy.

John Brassil of Life Pharmacy in Ballyheigue says high blood pressure affects two out of three over 50s and is symptomless:

The Kerry pharmacies participating in National Blood Pressure Day are:

  • Lynch's Pharmacy, 9 Lower Main Street, Castleisland,
  • Ryle’s Pharmacy,  35 Ashe St
  • Trant’s Pharmacy, Convent Street, Listowel
  • Abbeydorney Life Pharmacy, The Village, Milltown, Abbeydorney
  • Allcare Pharmacy - Kennelly's, 6 Lower Castle St
  • CH Tralee, 31 The Mall Tralee
  • Dorans Pharmacy, 78 Church St, Listowel
  • Grogan’s Pharmacy, Spa Rd, Gortonora, Dingle
  • Haven Pharmacy Brosnan’s, 19 Henry St, Kenmare
  • Sheahan’s Pharmacy, 34 Main Street, Killarney
  • Sheahan’s Pharmacy, 18 Main St, Kenmare
  • Tarbert Allcare Pharmacy, Main Street
  • Ballybunion Pharmacy,   Main St, Ballybunion
  • McCauley Pharmacy, Manor West Shopping Centre, Manor West Retail Park, Tralee,
  • O'Donoghue's Pharmacy, 64 Boherbee, Tralee
  • Brassils Life Pharmacy, Main Street , Ballyheigue
  • Lloyds Ashe Street Pharmacy, 10-11 Ashe Street
  • Ballyduff Pharmacy, Main St, Lacka East, Ballyduff
  • O'Carroll's Tralee Allcare Pharmacy, 106 Rock St, Balloonagh, Tralee
  • Lloyds Pharmacy, 1 Ashe St, Tralee
  • Lloyds Fairies, Cross, Fairies Cross Medical Centre
  • Walsh’s Pharmacy, Green St, Dingle
  • Lixnaw Pharmacy, Clogher, Lixnaw Village, Tralee
  • Haven Pharmacy, Shanahans,Church St, Castleisland
  • Allcare Pharmacy – Killarney, New Street
  • Lloyds Kenmare Unit 6/7, Supervalue S.C, Railyway Road
  • HAVEN PHARMACY O SULLIVANS, MILL ROAD, Killorglin
  • Aherns Pharmacy, Farranfore
