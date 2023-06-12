Advertisement
28% increase in number of passengers in Cork Airport in May

Jun 12, 2023 13:06 By radiokerrynews
28% increase in number of passengers in Cork Airport in May
The number of passengers travelling through Cork Airport increased by 28% in May.

Cork Airport welcomed a total of over 260,000 (262,318) passengers during May.

June, July, and August are set to be the busiest months at Cork Airport since 2019.

Spain remains the favourite for Munster passengers, and Cork Airport recently added a new Ryanair route to Seville, meaning there are now 10 Spanish destinations direct from Cork.

Cork Airport's Top 10 most popular summer destinations (June-August):

Malaga

Faro

Lanzarote

Reus

Alghero (Sardinia)

Alicante

Palma

Valencia

Rome

Pisa

Passengers travelling from Cork Airport are advised to arrive at the airport at least 90 minutes before their flight is due to depart.

