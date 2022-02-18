8am - Storm Eunice impact on roads, services, business and transport

National parks and nature reserves are closed today including Killarney National Park, Killarney House and Gardens and Muckross House.

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare, the South South West Hospital Group and the National Ambulance Service.have warned that there may be some disruption to HSE services across Kerry and Cork today.

No elective inpatient or outpatient appointments or procedures have been cancelled. However, health authorities say no member of the public should travel during the red weather warning and staff will be expecting delays.

All Bus Éireann services in Kerry and Cork will be suspended until 10am.

This applies to all routes operating into or out of the status red warning area.

Local Link Kerry services before 9am are also affected and it has asked intending passengers to ring the office after 9am when they can outline if there's any disruptions to further bus services.

Businesses in several towns have advised of delayed opening times this morning as have banks and credit unions.

There are reports of blocked roads in several areas including Farranfore to Firies while steel bollards have fallen between the Basin and Blennerville.

A tree is down by Pháirc Chummin in Kilcummin.

The coast road to Limerick is flooded and described as dangerous with waves coming over sea wall at Glin.

There is a tree down just outside Glenbeigh after the school bridge.

A tree is down at Burnham between Dingle and Ventry

Flooding is being reported at Prince's Quay and Godfrey Place in Tralee.

Travelling between Scartaglen and Ballydesmond at the straight before The Glens, there is a telegraph pole hanging out over the road.

Tree is partly blocking N72 Killorglin to Killarney road about 1km from Killorglin

Branch down in Brennan's Glen on the Killarney to Tralee side of the road.

Trees are down at Swinemount in Firies and are blocking the road there.

Two telegraph poles are down and are across the read at Coad Cross, Castlecove.