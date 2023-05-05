Advertisement
News

27 Kerry finalists in Irish Hospitality Awards

May 5, 2023 13:05 By radiokerrynews
27 Kerry finalists in Irish Hospitality Awards
There are 27 Kerry finalists in this year’s Irish Hospitality Awards.

They celebrate industry excellence, and are organised and hosted by Creative Oceanic but voted for by the Irish public.

Winners to be announced on June 19th in Dublin, and a full list of the Kerry finalists is available on RadioKerry.ie

The full list of Kerry finalists in the Irish Hospitality Awards 2023:

Family Venue of the Year

Dingle Oceanworld Aquarium

Outdoor Venue of the Year

Killarney National Park

Dún Beag Fort, Dingle

 

Live Entertainment of the Year

Mike the Pies, Listowel

 

Pub / Inn of the Year

Top of Coom Ireland’s Highest pub, Kilgarvan

 

Boutique Hotel of the Year

The Ross, Killarney

The Ashe Hotel, Tralee

Barrow House, Barrow, Tralee

 

City Hotel of the Year

The Killarney Park

 

Resort Hotel of the Year

The Lake Hotel, Killarney

Dingle Skellig Hotel

Killarney Towers Hotel and Leisure Centre

 

Romantic Hotel of the Year

The Lake Hotel, Killarney

Muckross Park Hotel & Spa, Killarney

Killaran House Killarney

Dingle Garden Townhouse

Greenmount House, Dingle

The Ashe Hotel, Tralee

Ballyroe Heights Hotel, Tralee

Kenmare Bay Hotel Lodges

 

Best Hotel General Manager

Marcus Treacy of the Killarney Park

 

Best Caravan Site

Green Acres Caravan Park, Castlegregory

Mannix Point Camping and Caravan Park, Cahersiveen

 

Bed & Breakfast of the Year

Short Strand B&B, Dingle

Laburnum B&B, Kenmare

O’Sheas Ceol Na Habhann B&B, Kenmare

 

Best Family Dining Restaurant

Jumbo’s Family Restaurant, Listowel

 

 

