27 Kerry finalists in Irish Hospitality Awards

There are 27 Kerry finalists in this year’s Irish Hospitality Awards.
They celebrate industry excellence, and are organised and hosted by Creative Oceanic but voted for by the Irish public.
Winners to be announced on June 19th in Dublin, and a full list of the Kerry finalists is available on RadioKerry.ie
The full list of Kerry finalists in the Irish Hospitality Awards 2023:
Family Venue of the Year
Dingle Oceanworld Aquarium
Outdoor Venue of the Year
Killarney National Park
Dún Beag Fort, Dingle
Live Entertainment of the Year
Mike the Pies, Listowel
Pub / Inn of the Year
Top of Coom Ireland’s Highest pub, Kilgarvan
Boutique Hotel of the Year
The Ross, Killarney
The Ashe Hotel, Tralee
Barrow House, Barrow, Tralee
City Hotel of the Year
The Killarney Park
Resort Hotel of the Year
The Lake Hotel, Killarney
Dingle Skellig Hotel
Killarney Towers Hotel and Leisure Centre
Romantic Hotel of the Year
The Lake Hotel, Killarney
Muckross Park Hotel & Spa, Killarney
Killaran House Killarney
Dingle Garden Townhouse
Greenmount House, Dingle
The Ashe Hotel, Tralee
Ballyroe Heights Hotel, Tralee
Kenmare Bay Hotel Lodges
Best Hotel General Manager
Marcus Treacy of the Killarney Park
Best Caravan Site
Green Acres Caravan Park, Castlegregory
Mannix Point Camping and Caravan Park, Cahersiveen
Bed & Breakfast of the Year
Short Strand B&B, Dingle
Laburnum B&B, Kenmare
O’Sheas Ceol Na Habhann B&B, Kenmare
Best Family Dining Restaurant
Jumbo’s Family Restaurant, Listowel