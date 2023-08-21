27% drop in Kerry households using turf according to Census 2022 

There has been a 27% drop in households in Kerry using turf to heat their homes.

That’s according to figures released by the CSO in Census 2022.

The report shows oil is the most common form of heating used by homes in Kerry.

Meanwhile, almost 1,000 households in the county have no central heating.

According to Census 22 over 62% (36,414) of (58,179) permanent private households in Kerry use oil to heat their homes.

11% (6,494) of dwellings use electricity as their primary source of heating, while 4,450 homes in the county used peat, including turf.

This represents a drop on the previous census, when over 6,100 (6,127) houses used turf to heat their homes. Meanwhile, just over 3,000 (3,037) dwellings used coal as their primary source of heating, down from almost 4,000 (3,926) in the previous census.

The report shows 952 houses in the county have no central heating, while over 2,300 (2,370) respondents did not specify the type of heating used in their homes.

Natural gas (2%), Wood (1.9%), other fuels (1.4%) and LPG (1.3%) accounted for the remaining heating sources of households in Kerry.