26 Argos workers in Kerry to lose their jobs

26 workers in Kerry, who were employed by Argos, will lose their jobs.

Yesterday, Argos announced it was closing all stores and ending operations in Ireland.

The chain has two stores in the county, in Tralee and Killarney and they’ll close in June.

Advertisement

Workers are being represented by the Mandate Trade Union.

Caroline Clifford of Mandate says the news was sudden and came as a shock; discussions between the union and company will take place later this month.

She says the workers being made redundant, won’t get the same terms and conditions that they had in Argos:

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Tralee area president of St Vincent de Paul, Paddy Kevane says the Argos staff have always been very supportive of the community in Kerry.

He says the staff at Argos Tralee raised over €7,000 for meals-on-wheels last year.

Advertisement

Paddy Kevane says he hopes those who are being made redundant are supported by the Kerry business community: