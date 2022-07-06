25 refugees moved from Killarney direct provision centre

The International Protection Accommodation Service has begun moving residents out of the Park Lodge direct provision centre.

40 residents protested at the move last week, claiming they were given 24 hours’ notice for the move.

15 of the women have stayed in Park Lodge and are refusing to leave the centre.

25 residents, some of whom have received asylum status, have now been moved to another centre in Killarney, Atlas House.

That accommodation is inadequate, according to Nobe Dube, a spokesperson for the group.

Eight people have to share a room and there is only one communal bathroom per 12 residents, according to Ms Dube.

A spokesperson for IPAS says they’re trying to help residents who’ve been granted asylum, make the transition from direct provision into the community.

Ms Dube understands that IPAS is dealing with a crisis in the wake of the Russian invasion but suggests a better solution could have been reached, given the difficulty in securing accommodation in the current market.

She says they would have shared the space with newly arriving refugees.