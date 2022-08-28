25% of Covid-19 outbreaks reported last week were in Cork and Kerry

25% of Covid-19 outbreaks reported nationally last week were in Cork and Kerry.

That’s according to figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

The weekly report showed 28 Covid-19 outbreaks were notified nationally in the week ending August 20th, a decrease of 7 outbreaks on the previous week.

The HPSC weekly report on Covid showed there were 7 Covid-19 outbreaks reported in the HSE South region which comprises Cork and Kerry; the region is one of the highest in the country.

Two of these outbreaks were associated with residential institutions, two were associated with hospitals and there were two new outbreaks notified in a nursing home setting and one other in another location.

HSE South and HSE South West both had the highest amount of outbreaks, with seven clusters each; this accounted for 50% of all COVID-19 outbreaks reported.