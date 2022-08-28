Advertisement
News

25% of Covid-19 outbreaks reported last week were in Cork and Kerry

Aug 28, 2022 12:08 By radiokerrynews
25% of Covid-19 outbreaks reported last week were in Cork and Kerry 25% of Covid-19 outbreaks reported last week were in Cork and Kerry
Share this article

25% of Covid-19 outbreaks reported nationally last week were in Cork and Kerry.

That’s according to figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

The weekly report showed 28 Covid-19 outbreaks were notified nationally in the week ending August 20th, a decrease of 7 outbreaks on the previous week.

Advertisement

The HPSC weekly report on Covid showed there were 7 Covid-19 outbreaks reported in the HSE South region which comprises Cork and Kerry; the region is one of the highest in the country.

Two of these outbreaks were associated with residential institutions, two were associated with hospitals and there were two new outbreaks notified in a nursing home setting and one other in another location.

HSE South and HSE South West both had the highest amount of outbreaks, with seven clusters each; this accounted for 50% of all COVID-19 outbreaks reported.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus