24th edition of Kerry International Film Festival underway

Oct 19, 2023 17:07 By radiokerrynews
24th edition of Kerry International Film Festival underway
The 24th edition of the Kerry International Film Festival is underway.

The festival runs from today until Sunday in Killarney.

There’ll be screenings of short and feature length films, along with documentaries, animations and industry events.

The annual awards ceremony will take place in The Great Southern Hotel on Sunday at 1pm.

Actress Eileen Walsh has been announced as the recipient of the Kerry International Film Festival 2023 Maureen O’ Hara Award which will also be presented over the weekend.

The full programme of events can be seen here:

https://kerryfilmfestival.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/KIFF-Brochure-2023-web.pdf

 

