177 people were arrested in Kerry for drunk driving offences in 2022.

Meanwhile, 63 people were arrested in the county for driving under the influence of drugs.

The figures were provided by Chief Superintendent of the Kerry Garda Division, Padraic Powell.

There was a 17% drop in driving while intoxicated offences in Kerry this year, compared to the same period in 2019.

Chief Superintendent Powell has praised the Kerry Roads Policing Unit for the reduction.