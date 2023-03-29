Advertisement
News

24-year-old mother of six facing 11 counts of deceiving elderly men remanded for one month

Mar 29, 2023 13:03 By radiokerrynews
24-year-old mother of six facing 11 counts of deceiving elderly men remanded for one month 24-year-old mother of six facing 11 counts of deceiving elderly men remanded for one month
Share this article

A mother of six who faces 11 charges of theft by deception of elderly men has been remanded for one month.

Mercedesz Koltai, who is a Hungarian national but lives in Inch, appeared before Tralee District Court this morning.

She was arrested on March 14th, and is alleged to have dishonestly induced men to hand over sums of money amounting to over €20,000.

Advertisement

The court previously heard that the 24-year-old has no income and has six children.

Judge David Waters remanded her on continuing bail to appear at Tralee District Court on the 26th April for the book of evidence to be served.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus