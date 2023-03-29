24-year-old mother of six facing 11 counts of deceiving elderly men remanded for one month

A mother of six who faces 11 charges of theft by deception of elderly men has been remanded for one month.

Mercedesz Koltai, who is a Hungarian national but lives in Inch, appeared before Tralee District Court this morning.

She was arrested on March 14th, and is alleged to have dishonestly induced men to hand over sums of money amounting to over €20,000.

Advertisement

The court previously heard that the 24-year-old has no income and has six children.

Judge David Waters remanded her on continuing bail to appear at Tralee District Court on the 26th April for the book of evidence to be served.