24-year-old mother appears in Tralee District court on 11 counts of deception of elderly men

A 24 year old mother of 6 children has appeared before Tralee District court charged with 11 counts of theft by deception of elderly men.

Mercedes Koltai, a Hungarian national who lives in Inch is alleged to have dishonestly induced the men to hand over sums of money amounting to just over 20000 euro

Detective Garda Kevin Walsh of Tralee Gardai gave evidence of arresting Ms Koltai in the Mall in Tralee at 11.25pm on Tuesday the 14th of March.

The accused gave no reply when arrested or charged.

Ms Koltai is charged with 4 counts of befriending one 77 year old man and deceiving him into handing over sums of money totalling €6,870 on dates between the 11th and 14th of March contrary to section 6 of the Criminal Justice Theft and Fraud Offences act 2001.

She is also charged with 7 counts of befriending a 76 year old man and deceiving him into handing over sum of money totalling €13,500 on dates between the 1st and the 10th of February.

Acting on behalf of the accused judge Padraig O'Connell applied for free legal aid saying that she had no income and 6 children.

Judge David Waters granted bail on a bond of 200 euro and set a date of the 29th of March for presentation of the book of evidence at which point he will decide jurisdiction in the case.

He also ordered the state to have a Hungarian interpreter present on that date.