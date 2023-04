A total of 233 eviction notices were issued in Kerry in the second half of last year.

That’s according to figures from the Residential Tenancies Board.

They show that between July and September there were 120 Notices of Termination received by the RTB relating to Kerry properties; that’s 2.5% of all notices nationally.

In the final three months of last year, 113 eviction notices were issued in Kerry – 2.6% of all notices across the country.