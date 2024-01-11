Advertisement
News

223 Kerry people have died from Covid-19

Jan 11, 2024 13:05 By radiokerrynews
223 Kerry people have died from Covid-19
Share this article

Over 220 people in Kerry have died from Covid-19 since the pandemic began.

The figures released by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre cover from March 1st, 2020 to January 6th this year.

9,358 people in Ireland have died from Covid since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

Advertisement

According to the HPSC report 223 people in Kerry have died from Covid-19, this represents 2.4% of the total nationally.

Kerry has a mortality rate of 151.0 per 100,000 population; this is the fourth lowest rate nationally.

Mayo has the highest Covid death rate at 307.3 per 100,000 population, with 401 deaths; while Sligo has the lowest rate at 119.0 per 100,000, with 78 deaths.

Advertisement

The report shows that of the total number of people in Ireland who have died from Covid-19, 72% (6,741 people) had underlying conditions; 10% (946) did not have underlying conditions; while 18% (1,671) were listed as unknown – as to whether they had underlying conditions.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Fenit Lifeboat rescues two people off Brandon Bay
Advertisement
Two men charged following Kenmare drugs seizure
Ukrainian Ambassador says too early to say if reduction in supports will result in fewer refugees
Advertisement

Recommended

Two men charged following Kenmare drugs seizure
Fenit Lifeboat rescues two people off Brandon Bay
Kerry SIPTU rep says better terms and conditions are needed to attract and retain home help staff
Ukrainian Ambassador says too early to say if reduction in supports will result in fewer refugees
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus