223 Kerry people have died from Covid-19

Over 220 people in Kerry have died from Covid-19 since the pandemic began.

The figures released by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre cover from March 1st, 2020 to January 6th this year.

9,358 people in Ireland have died from Covid since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

According to the HPSC report 223 people in Kerry have died from Covid-19, this represents 2.4% of the total nationally.

Kerry has a mortality rate of 151.0 per 100,000 population; this is the fourth lowest rate nationally.

Mayo has the highest Covid death rate at 307.3 per 100,000 population, with 401 deaths; while Sligo has the lowest rate at 119.0 per 100,000, with 78 deaths.

The report shows that of the total number of people in Ireland who have died from Covid-19, 72% (6,741 people) had underlying conditions; 10% (946) did not have underlying conditions; while 18% (1,671) were listed as unknown – as to whether they had underlying conditions.