Advertisement
News

22 arrests made in Killarney over bank holiday weekend

May 2, 2023 17:05 By radiokerrynews
22 arrests made in Killarney over bank holiday weekend 22 arrests made in Killarney over bank holiday weekend
Share this article

22 arrests were made in Killarney over the May bank holiday weekend.

A number of policing operations were in place in the town, during of the Rally of the Lakes.

Several arrests were made in relation to public order offences; 8 in relation to driving offences, while over 60 further driving offences were recorded by Gardaí.

Advertisement

Garda Aidan O’Mahony, said despite the increased numbers descending on the town, overall the Rally weekend was well marshalled and passed peacefully.

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus