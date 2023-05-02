22 arrests made in Killarney over bank holiday weekend

22 arrests were made in Killarney over the May bank holiday weekend.

A number of policing operations were in place in the town, during of the Rally of the Lakes.

Several arrests were made in relation to public order offences; 8 in relation to driving offences, while over 60 further driving offences were recorded by Gardaí.

Garda Aidan O’Mahony, said despite the increased numbers descending on the town, overall the Rally weekend was well marshalled and passed peacefully.