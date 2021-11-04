22 applications for shopfront enhancement pilot in Tralee

22 applications were made to Kerry County Council as part of a pilot scheme to enhance shopfronts in Tralee.

In response to a question from Cllr Mikey Sheehy, the council said nine applications for the scheme, which focused on Upper and Lower Castle Street, were accepted and five were withdrawn.

Further documentation was needed in eight cases.

The Department of Rural and Community Development told the council the deadline to draw down funding is November 19th and an extension for eight applications needing further documentation isn't possible.

The council said property owners had found it difficult to get quotes or secure contractors to undertake the works.