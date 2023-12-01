Advertisement
21-year-old Tralee man admits to money laundering charges relating to over €50,000

Dec 1, 2023 17:25 By radiokerrynews
21-year-old Tralee man admits to money laundering charges relating to over €50,000
A 21-year-old Tralee man has pleaded guilty to four charges including money laundering relating to sums totalling over €50,000.

Tralee Circuit Criminal Court was told that the case of Fortunatus Ankomah of Rath Óraigh, Tralee, is the latest to arise from a major operation by gardaí.

Fortunatus Ankomah pleaded guilty to three counts of converting, transferring, handling, acquiring, possessing, or using property which he knew, believed to be, or was reckless as to whether or not it was the proceeds of criminal conduct.

This is an offence under the Criminal Justice (Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing) Act 2010.

The first count related to a sum of €10,000, which was credited to an AIB account on 19th January 2021.

The second count related to a sum of almost €22,000, which was credited to a separate AIB account on a date between 21st January and 26th January 2021.

The third count related to a sum of almost €20,000, again credited to a third separate AIB account between March and June of 2021.

Mr Ankomah also admitted to one charge relating to organised crime, whereby he enhanced the ability of a criminal organisation to commit money laundering, by participating in or contributing to an activity of that organisation.

The court heard there’s a heightened gravity of offending with the last count, which carries a maximum sentence of five years.

Defending Mr Ankomah, Senior Counsel Brian McInerney said his client is not on the lowest rung of the ladder in this activity, but he’s slightly above it.

Judge Sinead Behan adjourned the matter to January 16th, and Mr Ankomah was remanded on bail.

