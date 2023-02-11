There were 21 cases of COVID-19 recorded in Kerry last week.

The data, compiled by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, covers from January 28th until to February the 4th.

Nationally, there were 745 confirmed cases of Covid-19, a 12.2% decrease on the week before.

Kerry accounted for 2.8% of all cases in the country during that time and had an incidence rate of 14.2 per 100,000 population.

Meanwhile, there were 37 cases of influenza recorded in the HSE South region, which covers Kerry and Cork; while 7 cases of monkeypox were recorded in the region