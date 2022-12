2022 was a good year for efforts to re-establish a bird species that was extinct in Ireland for more than a century.

The scheme to reintroduce the white-tailed sea eagle to Ireland began in 2007 in Killarney National Park.

Dr Allan Mee, who’s an expert on birds of prey, says 2022 has been a good year for the species.

Dr Mee says there were at least 12 pairs in Ireland, of which eight laid eggs.

Seven chicks were fledged from six nests.