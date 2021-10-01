Advertisement
2021 Kerry International Film Festival programme launched

Oct 1, 2021 17:10 By radiokerrynews
2021 Kerry International Film Festival programme launched
Kerry International Film Festival has officially launched its programme for this year.

The 22nd edition of the festival will offer a blended offering with 15 in-person physical events and 30 online screenings.

Cinema Killarney will be the main venue for physical events with the closing night film being screened at Siamsa Tíre, Tralee.

The festival will open on Thursday 14th October with Death of a Ladies' Man, starring Gabriel Byrne, and will close with the Irish Language feature Foscadh (Shelter), which recently won Best First Feature at the Galway Film Fleadh.

More information and tickets are available here.

 

