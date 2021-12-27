Advertisement
2021 a challenging year for white-tailed eagles

Dec 27, 2021 17:12 By radiokerrynews
Recently Fledged 'Eddie' the White Tailed Eagle, successful bred at Garnish Island, Glengariff, County Cork as part of the Reintroduction Programme. Photo:Valerie O'Sullivan
There was only one successful nesting pair of white-tailed sea eagles this year.

The bird of prey was reintroduced to Ireland in 2007 after being extinct here for almost a century.

Kerry has been a focal point of the reintroduction programme.

Allan Mee is project manager for the Irish White-Tailed Sea Eagle reintroduction programme.

He says spring storms have impacted on breeding.

Allan Mee says the frequency of spring storms in recent years might indicate that climate change is at play.

