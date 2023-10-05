Advertisement
200% rise in petrol/plug in hybrid cars registered in Kerry on last year

Oct 5, 2023 08:49 By radiokerrynews
200% rise in petrol/plug in hybrid cars registered in Kerry on last year
There has been a dramatic rise in the number of hybrid vehicles registered in Kerry.

That’s according to figures from the Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI), for twelve months to the end of September.

It shows a 200% rise in Petrol/Plug-In Electric Hybrid cars registered in the county in the period.

A total of 2,392 new cars were registered in Kerry in the first nine months of the year.

A rise of over 7% on the same period last year.

98 cars were registered in the county in September, up over 3% on the year before.

There was an over 53% rise in the number of automatic cars registered in the month, with 66; while 32 manual cars were registered in September, an almost 39% drop on the year before.

There was a significant rise in the number of hybrid cars registered in Kerry in the year.

21 Petrol Electric Hybrid cars were registered, a rise of over 133% on last year.

Meanwhile there was a 200% rise in Petrol/Plug-In Electric Hybrid cars, with 12 registered, up from 4 on the year before.

Three diesel electric (Hybrid) cars were registered in Kerry in September; while electric vehicles saw a 71% drop in the year, with 6 cars, down from 21.

41 petrol cars were registered in the county in September, a 17% rise, while the number of diesel car registrations dropped by 42% on the year before.

