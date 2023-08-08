200 of Ireland’s rarest amphibians being released in West Kerry this afternoon

200 of Ireland’s rarest amphibians are being released in West Kerry this afternoon.

The natterjack toadlets have been bred through a joint conservation project between the National Parks and Wildlife Service and Fota Wildlife Park.

The project aims to protect the endangered species and work with the local farming community to return it to its natural habitat.

The natterjack toad is originally native to Kerry, and specifically the areas of Castlemaine Harbour and Castlegregory.

The natterjack toad population has declined over time due to land reclamation and as agricultural practices changed.

The natterjack has a mortality rate of 90% in the wild, and the animals need access to shallow, sunny ponds to breed and avoid predators.

This joint conservation project between the NPWS and Fota involves parks and wildlife staff collecting spawn and eggs from ponds, then bringing them back to Fota where they are cared for and reared in special holding tanks.

The toadlets are then released into ponds that were specially created for them by local farmers here in their native Kerry.

Over 7,000 toadlets have now been released since the project began seven years ago, including 1,600 into specially-created ponds in Castlegregory this year alone; that’s including today’s release.

Dr Ferdia Marnell from the NPWS, outlines why the natterjack is so important: