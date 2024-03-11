Advertisement
200% increase in number of gorse fires attended by Kerry Fire Service during January

Mar 11, 2024 08:21 By radiokerrynews
There was a 200% increase in the number of gorse fires attended by the Kerry Fire Service during January this year.

That’s according to figures complied the by Kerry Fire Service.

These figures outline the numbers and types of call-outs the service attends.

The Kerry Fire Service experienced a 15% increase in call-outs in January this year, compared to the same month last year.

During January, the fire service was mobilised 118 times, which is up from 102 call-outs during the same period last year.

During the first month of the year, the fire service attended three gorse fires around the county, which is up from just one for the same period last year.

Instances of chimney fires also increased by 37.5%; they rose from eight last year to 11 this January.

The Kerry Fire Service also attended 17 road traffic collisions during the first month of the year; that’s a rise of 21% compared to last year when the fire service attended 14 road traffic collisions during the same period.

KDL weekly results

KSBGL weekly results
