Over 140% increase in gorse fires in Kerry during first quarter

The number of gorse fires in Kerry increased by 142% during the first quarter of this year.

There were 121 gorse fires between January and March of this year; a rise from 50 for the same period last year.

The Kerry Fire Service experienced a 21% increase in mobilisations during the first three months of this year, compared to the same period last year.

Between January and March, the Kerry Fire Service was mobilised 412 times, which is up from 341 for the same three months of last year.

However, instances of chimney fires decreased by 35%; there were from 34 for the first quarter of last year, compared to 22 for the same period this year.

The Kerry Fire Service attended 32 road traffic collisions in the first quarter this year, a rise of just one compared to last year, when the fire service attended 31 such call-outs.