Advertisement
News

200 German travel professionals in Killarney for major conference

Apr 3, 2022 15:04 By radiokerrynews
200 German travel professionals in Killarney for major conference 200 German travel professionals in Killarney for major conference
Killarney has been successful in its bid to host the prestigious German DER Touristik Academy in the INEC, between 3-6 April, 2022. The Academy is an educational and incentive event run by one of the largest tour operators in Mainland Europe and will be attended by 200 travel agents and influential travel journalists next year. This is the first overseas event by DER Touristik, Germany, since COVID-19 and is being supported by Fáilte Ireland, Tourism Ireland and Limerick Travel. The team from DER Touristik are in Killarney today (Tuesday 16th November) to meet with Irish tourism providers in both accommodation, activities and attractions to learn more of how they can become part of this event with the German operator in 2022. Included at the meeting were, Susann Haertel, Head of Sales Promotion, DER Campus Team, Monika Hirschland, Project Manager Sales Promotion, DER Campus Team, Katharina Barry, Head of Northern and Eastern Europe, Der Touristik, Christian Ruebel, Tourism Ireland Marketing Operations Manager Central Europ, Sineád Murray, Tourism Ireland, Kevin Keogh, Senior Vice President Sales, DER Touristik, Dino Steinkamp, Director Europe, Sports and Groups DER Touristik, Nadine Lehmann, Head, Tourism Ireland German, Louise Mulcahy, Limerick Travel Peter Brazil, Director, Limerick Travel, Breffní Ingerton, Business Tourism Director, Gleneagle Group, Yvonne Muldoon, Director of Sales, Aer Lingus, Oonagh Kelly, Fáilte Ireland. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivn/ FREE PIC ***
Share this article

200 top German travel professionals will descend on Killarney today for a major travel conference.

DER Touristik, a leading German tour operator, is hosting its prestigious annual travel academy at the INEC.

The event is being supported by Tourism Ireland, Fáilte Ireland, and Limerick Travel.

Advertisement

The DER Touristik travel academy is taking place at the INEC, Killarney up until Wednesday.

It’s always held in leading destinations, and Killarney beat off rival bids from a number of other top destinations to host the 2022 event.

Following a devastating two years for tourism, the DER Touristik travel academy coming to Killarney is seen as another important step in restarting tourism from Germany to Ireland.

Advertisement

As well as generating valuable off-season business, giving the local economy a significant boost before the high season, the travel academy always helps boost German visitor numbers to the host destination.

Around 200 top German travel agents, as well as influential travel journalists and senior managers from Der Touristik, are participating.

As well as attending the travel academy at the INEC, delegates took part in specially designed pre-conference tours across the Ireland to enhance their knowledge of the experiences and attractions on offer.

Advertisement

Germany is Ireland’s third-largest source of visitors, and in 2019 Ireland welcomed over three-quarters of a million (749,000) German visitors to the island of Ireland, whose visits delivered €459 million to the economy.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus