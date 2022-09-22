20-year-old charged with Tralee stabbing remanded for further two weeks

A 20-year-old man who was alleged to have stabbed a young woman in Tralee has been further remanded in custody.

Robert Bily, with an address of 12 Brandon Place, Tralee, is charged with aggravated burglary and assault causing harm, at 14 Murphy’s Terrace in Ballymullen, Tralee, on August 7th.

Defending barrister for Mr Bily, Patrick Barrett, said he was consenting to the application before the court, which was for a further remand of two weeks.

The state had objected to bail, so Mr Bily, who has now been in custody for six weeks, will remain in Cork Prison to appear at Tralee District Court via videolink on October 5th.

The court was told, however, that the state does not expect the book of evidence to be ready on this date.