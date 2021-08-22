Advertisement
News

20 short-term lets available for every rental listing in Killarney

Aug 22, 2021 15:08 By radiokerrynews
20 short-term lets available for every rental listing in Killarney 20 short-term lets available for every rental listing in Killarney
Share this article

There are 20 short-term lets available in Killarney for every one property available to rent.

That's according to an analysis by the Business Post, which tracked the number of listings on property website Daft.ie, and short-term letting platforms, such as AirBnB.

The report looked at full homes listed in cities and towns with a population of more than 20,000, not including Dublin.

Advertisement

In Killarney, it found there were 10 listings on Daft.ie, compared to 197 short-term lets available, while in Tralee there were 15 Daft.ie listings, and 89 short-term lets.

The findings for Kerry reflected the national trend, where there were 257 properties to rent on Daft.ie, compared to 2,058 short-term lets in 17 towns and cities across Ireland.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus