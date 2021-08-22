20 short-term lets available for every rental listing in Killarney

There are 20 short-term lets available in Killarney for every one property available to rent.

That's according to an analysis by the Business Post, which tracked the number of listings on property website Daft.ie, and short-term letting platforms, such as AirBnB.

The report looked at full homes listed in cities and towns with a population of more than 20,000, not including Dublin.

In Killarney, it found there were 10 listings on Daft.ie, compared to 197 short-term lets available, while in Tralee there were 15 Daft.ie listings, and 89 short-term lets.

The findings for Kerry reflected the national trend, where there were 257 properties to rent on Daft.ie, compared to 2,058 short-term lets in 17 towns and cities across Ireland.