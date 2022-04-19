20 exceptional needs payments paid to Kerry people in Kerry to assist with energy costs

20 exceptional needs payments (ENP) were paid to people in Kerry to assist with energy costs so far this year.

ENPs help meet essential, once-off expenditure costs which a person couldn't reasonably be expected to meet from their weekly income.

422 such payments have been made nationally, up to the end of February this year.

That’s according to figures provided by Minister for Employment Affairs and Social Protection Heather Humphreys to Fianna Fáil TD Christopher O'Sullivan.

Last year, over 2,300 exceptional needs payments of almost €735,000 were made to assist with electricity, heating and gas costs.