Advertisement
News

20 exceptional needs payments paid to Kerry people in Kerry to assist with energy costs

Apr 19, 2022 09:04 By radiokerrynews
20 exceptional needs payments paid to Kerry people in Kerry to assist with energy costs 20 exceptional needs payments paid to Kerry people in Kerry to assist with energy costs
Share this article

20 exceptional needs payments (ENP) were paid to people in Kerry to assist with energy costs so far this year.

ENPs help meet essential, once-off expenditure costs which a person couldn't reasonably be expected to meet from their weekly income.

422 such payments have been made nationally, up to the end of February this year.

Advertisement

That’s according to figures provided by Minister for Employment Affairs and Social Protection Heather Humphreys to Fianna Fáil TD Christopher O'Sullivan.

Last year, over 2,300 exceptional needs payments of almost €735,000 were made to assist with electricity, heating and gas costs.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus