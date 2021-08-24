2-year wait for criminal trials in Tralee Circuit Court

The waiting time for a criminal trial in Tralee Circuit Court is two years.

That's according to the Courts Service annual report for 2020.

The report states that waiting times for criminal cases vary depending on whether the accused is on bail or in custody, if there is a guilty or not guilty plea and the potential length of the trial.

In Tralee Circuit Court, the waiting time for criminal trials to be heard is 24 months, its nine months for a sentence hearing and 12 months for an appeal.

Civil trials took nine months and civil appeals were six.

It was nine months for contested family law cases, four for non-contested and six months for appeals.

In Tralee District Court, it varied between 20 and 22 weeks from the receipt of a summons application to a scheduled date for hearing; charge sheets were dealt with in the next sitting.

Domestic violence applications took five weeks and maintenance and guardian applications took between 20 and 22 weeks.

Civil applications in the district court took 24 weeks.

Meanwhile, the Court Service report says a number of options for the provision of an improved courthouse for Tralee remain under consideration.

