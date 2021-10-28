Advertisement
19 people with COVID-19 being treated at University Hospital Kerry

Oct 28, 2021 17:10 By radiokerrynews
19 people with COVID-19 being treated at University Hospital Kerry
There are 19 people with COVID-19 being treated at University Hospital Kerry.

The figures were released by the HSE as part of its COVID-19 daily operations update and the information is correct as of 8pm last evening (Wednesday, October 27th).

The latest data for University Hospital Kerry shows there are 19 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital and two suspected cases.

Four people who have the virus are being treated in UHK's intensive care unit.

This data shows there is just one general bed vacant at the Tralee-based hospital; there's also just one ICU bed currently available.

Nationally, there are 503 people in hospital with COVID and 101 are in ICU.

