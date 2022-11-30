180 social houses to be built in three mid and south Kerry towns

180 social houses are to be built in three mid and south Kerry towns.

Kerry County Council says between now and 2026, there are plans to develop 122 housing units in Killorglin, 37 in Caherciveen, and 21 in Kenmare; a total of 180.

Councillor Michael Cahill had called on the council to outline the number of housing units and affordable sites it’ll make available for people on the housing waiting list in the coming years in the three towns.

In Killorglin, 30 homes will be built by an approved housing body at Ardmoneel in 2024; 80 by Kerry County Council in 2025 at Banshagh, and 12 by the council at Farrantoreen in 2026.

In Cahersiveen, seven housing units will be developed next year in an approved housing body Capital Assistance Scheme, which provide accommodation to meet special housing needs; the council will build 30 houses in 2026.

In Kenmare, the council plans to develop 14 housing units at Ardbhearna in 2023, and seven more in 2026; the council notes future plans for Kenmare depend on increased infrastructure.

The Ready to Build Scheme (Serviced Sites for New Homes) allows councils to make serviced sites available at a reduced cost to support self-builds.

The council is currently assessing its landbank to determine what sites could be considered for this.

It’s intended it’ll either develop sites from its land portfolio, or buy additional lands and provide services and access to them.

Kerry County Council admits it doesn’t own enough land to deliver its social housing targets to 2026 and so sites throughout the county are being assessed for suitability.