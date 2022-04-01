Advertisement
178 Kerry community groups and projects benefit from Community Support Fund

Apr 1, 2022 13:04 By radiokerrynews
178 Kerry community groups and projects benefit from Community Support Fund
A total of 178 groups and projects across Kerry have received funding under the Community Support Fund.

The grant aid is worth €385,000, with the remainder of the fund, €365,000, being used by Kerry County Council to leverage other funding for strategic projects.

Funding recipients include Tidy Towns groups, Men’s Sheds, and festivals.

Full details of the Community Support Fund allocations in each of the five Municipal Districts:

Tralee MD Community Support Fund for 2022 

Page 1 of Listowel MD Community Support Fund for 2022

Page 2 of Listowel MD Community Support Fund for 2022

 

Page 1 of Killarney MD Community Support Fund for 2022

 

Page 2 of Killarney MD Community Support Fund for 2022

 

Page 1 of Castleisland Corca Dhuibhne MD Community Support Fund for 2022

 

Page 2 of Castleisland Corca Dhuibhne MD Community Support Fund for 2022

 

Page 3 of Castleisland Corca Dhuibhne MD Community Support Fund for 2022

Page 1 of Kenmare MD Community Support Fund for 2022

Page 2 of Kenmare MD Community Support Fund for 2022

Page 3 of Kenmare MD Community Support Fund for 2022
