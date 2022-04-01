178 Kerry community groups and projects benefit from Community Support Fund

A total of 178 groups and projects across Kerry have received funding under the Community Support Fund.

The grant aid is worth €385,000, with the remainder of the fund, €365,000, being used by Kerry County Council to leverage other funding for strategic projects.

Funding recipients include Tidy Towns groups, Men’s Sheds, and festivals.

Full details of the Community Support Fund allocations in each of the five Municipal Districts:

Tralee MD Community Support Fund for 2022

