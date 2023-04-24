177 new clients with financial difficulties contacted Kerry MABS in first quarter of the year

More people who have never been in financial difficulty are looking to MABS for help.

That’s according to Eamon Foley, Service Delivery Manager for the Money Advice and Budgeting Service (MABS) Kerry.

He says in the first three months of the year, 177 brand new clients in the county have contacted the service.

Mr Foley says anyone who is struggling with debt, should contact the MABS office in Tralee.

The Kerry Money Advice and Budgeting Service can be contacted on 0818 07 2190