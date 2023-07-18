Advertisement
175% increase in number of houses retrofitted in Kerry

Jul 18, 2023 17:05 By radiokerrynews
175% increase in number of houses retrofitted in Kerry
Photo: Pexels
There’s been a 175% increase in the number of houses retrofitted in Kerry.

Close to 400 home energy upgrades were carried out in the county in the first quarter of this year, according to the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland.

There were 394 houses retrofitted in Kerry between January and March this year.

That’s a significant increase on the same period last year, when 143 such upgrades were finished, representing a 175% increase this year.

The details are contained in a report published by the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland.

It gives details of the almost 10,000 home energy upgrades completed across the country in the first quarter of this year.

These works are supported through Government-funded SEAI grant schemes.

 

