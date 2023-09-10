170 leaks in Kerry repaired by Uisce Éireann under the First Fix Scheme last year

Uisce Éireann repaired 170 leaks in Kerry under the First Fix free scheme last year.

Under the scheme, the utility offers a free leak investigation and if one is found, a free repair to a leak detected on an external supply pipe.

Uisce Éireann says repairs under the scheme equated to over 1.5 million litres of water savings per day in the county in 2022.

It says that over 20 million litres of water has been conserved through initiatives in Kerry up to the end of last year.

During 2022 Uisce Éireann conducted numerous works across Kerry, including replacement of watermains, the First Fix scheme and watermain rehabilitation projects.

During 2022, the utility replaced water mains in a number of locations, including Deerpark and Ash Hill in Killarney, Fenit, Lixnaw and Tralee.

Meanwhile, approximately 12km of watermains were replaced in the county last year. Works at Ash Hill were the longest stretch of watermains replacements,accounting for 8km.