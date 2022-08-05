16 white-tailed eagles released in North Kerry

Sixteen white-tailed sea eagles have been released in North Kerry this afternoon as part of a reintroduction project.

The birds, which are native to Ireland, had been extinct here for 100 years before their reintroduction in 2007 .

They’re being released in at three sites across Munster, including Killarney National Park, Lough Derg and the Lower Shannon estuary.

An Taoiseach Micheál Martin was on hand to see the release of the birds in Tarbert this afternoon.

31 young eagles from Norway have been released already in Ireland over the last two years.

Great pleasure to release these white-tailed eagle chicks in Kerry today.



A real tribute to @npwsBioData



Wonderful to see these magnificent birds back in the wild. pic.twitter.com/crAAX6ypc9 — Micheál Martin (@MichealMartinTD) August 5, 2022