Advertisement
News

16 white-tailed eagles released in North Kerry

Aug 5, 2022 13:08 By radiokerrynews
16 white-tailed eagles released in North Kerry 16 white-tailed eagles released in North Kerry
Recently Fledged 'Eddie' the White Tailed Eagle, successful bred at Garnish Island, Glengariff, County Cork as part of the Reintroduction Programme. Both parents and chick have been thrilling local boatmen and tourists. Soon the pair will begin gearing up for the next breeding season. The 2016 Killarney chick, a female named ‘Danú’ named after the Celtic goddess or the nearby Paps of Danú, left her nest in mid-July, only began to venture away from the lakes of Killarney in late September. She returned to Killarney again and headed west towards Waterville where she remains. Her satellite tracks show that she even spent the night next to another eagle nest in west Kerry that also produced a chick this year. .Photo:Valerie O'Sullivan/FREE PIC/ White Tailed Eagle Project/FREE PIC
Share this article

Sixteen white-tailed sea eagles have been released in North Kerry this afternoon as part of a reintroduction project.

The birds, which are native to Ireland, had been extinct here for 100 years before their reintroduction in 2007 .

They’re being released in at three sites across Munster, including Killarney National Park, Lough Derg and the Lower Shannon estuary.

Advertisement

An Taoiseach Micheál Martin was on hand to see the release of the birds in Tarbert this afternoon.

31 young eagles from Norway have been released already in Ireland over the last two years.

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus