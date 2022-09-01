16 Kerry eateries scooped awards at Munster Restaurant Awards

16 Kerry eateries received awards at the Munster Restaurant Awards which was held this week.
Businesses in Tralee, Kenmare, Killorglin, Cahersiveen, Caherdaniel, Listowel and Dingle were among those to scoop an award.
All of the winners will now vye for the Regional and All Ireland titles which’ll take place on September 19th.
The full list of winners:
Best Restaurant: Kingdom 1795, Killorglin
Best Chef: Craig Lynch of Ballygarry Estate Hotel, Tralee.
Best Gastropub: Glenbeigh Hotel, Glenbeigh.
Best Customer Service: Oyster Tavern, Tralee
Best Hotel & Guesthouse: Park Hotel, Kenmare.
Best Casual Dining: O’Carrolls Cove, Caherdaniel
Pub of the year: Francie Sheehans, Killorglin
Best Newcomer: Driftwood Surf Café, Cahersiveen.
Best World Cuisine: Mexwest, Dingle.
Best Café: Leaf and Larder, Killorglin.
Best Wine Experience: Sheen Falls Lodge, Kenmare.
Best Restaurant Manager: Michael Flannery of the Fishbox / Flannery's Seafood Bar, Dingle.
Best Emerging Irish Cuisine: Doyles Seafood Restaurant Dingle
Best Free Form: Nourish by Nature, Listowel.
Best Sustainable Practise: Lizzy’s Little Kitchen, Listowel.
Local Food Hero: Caroline Danaher Lynch of The Dingle Food Company.