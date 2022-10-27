16 jobs lost with closure of two Killarney cafés

Two Killarney cafés closed suddenly on Sunday morning with the loss of 16 full and part time jobs.

Jam Café and The Crepe House, both located on Old Market Lane have closed, having been opened following renovations one year ago.

Jam was a full service café and restaurant that was extensively renovated following the collapse of the former Jam company in 2020 and opened in October 2021.

The Crepe House served crepes, waffles, and coffee.

Radio Kerry News understands the two businesses, owned by the same company, employed eight full-time and eight part-time staff, who were only informed of the closures on Sunday morning.

The owner has been contacted for comment.