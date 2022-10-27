Advertisement
News

16 jobs lost with closure of two Killarney cafés

Oct 27, 2022 09:10 By radiokerrynews
16 jobs lost with closure of two Killarney cafés 16 jobs lost with closure of two Killarney cafés
Share this article

Two Killarney cafés closed suddenly on Sunday morning with the loss of 16 full and part time jobs.

 

Jam Café and The Crepe House, both located on Old Market Lane have closed, having been opened following renovations one year ago.

Advertisement

 

Jam was a full service café and restaurant that was extensively renovated following the collapse of the former Jam company in 2020 and opened in October 2021.

 

Advertisement

The Crepe House served crepes, waffles, and coffee.

 

Radio Kerry News understands the two businesses, owned by the same company, employed eight full-time and eight part-time staff, who were only informed of the closures on Sunday morning.

Advertisement

 

The owner has been contacted for comment.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus