There’s been a 16% rise in the number of people claiming the Pandemic Unemployment Payment in Kerry.

Figures from the Department of Social Protection show that 2,139 people were paid the allowance on Tuesday; this is up 296 in the past two weeks.

An additional 612 people in Kerry have received the COVID-19 Enhanced Illness Benefit in the last fortnight.

This payment is for employees or the self-employed who contract the virus or who are medically certified to self-isolate.