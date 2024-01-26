16% increase in number of road traffic collisions attended by the Kerry Fire Service last year

There was a 16% increase in the number of road traffic collisions attended by the Kerry Fire Service last year.

That’s according to figures complied the by Kerry Fire Service, which outline the number and type of call-outs.

The figures cover from January to the end of November last year.

The Kerry Fire Service experienced a 15% increase in call-outs last year.

Between January and the end of November last year, the fire service was mobilised 1,469; that’s up from 1,275 call-outs during the same period in 2022.

205 of the calls were to road traffic collisions; that’s up from 177 during the same period last year which is an increase of 16%.

There was a 50% increase in the number of gorse fires attended by the Kerry Fire service between January and the end of November last year; it rose from 113 in 2022 to 170 last year.

Instances of chimney fires decreased by 26%.

There were 50 chimney fires during that period last year, down from 68 for 2022.