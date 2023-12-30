14% increase in call-outs for Kerry Fire Service this year

The Kerry Fire Service experienced a 14% increase in call-outs this year.

Up to December 7th, the county’s fire service responded to over 1,200 (1,211) incidents, which is up from 1,059 during the same period last year.

The Kerry Fire Service responded to 441 fires so far this year.

Of those, 170 were gorse fires which is a 49% increase on last year; however, assistant fire officer with the Kerry Fire Service Paudie McCarthy says 2022 was a quieter year than normal for gorse fires with the service responding to just 114 up to the beginning of December.

This year’s figure is down compared to previous years, he says; the average number of call-outs for gorse fires between 2019 and 2021 was 215.

The Kerry Fire Service also responded to 59 chimney fires which is a 16% reduction on the same time last year.

Paudie McCarthy, Kerry Fire Service, says this is a welcome trend as it means people are heeding the message to get chimneys cleaned.

The Kerry Fire Service also responded to 553 emergency incidents.

There were also 214 call-outs to road traffic collisions which is up over 17% compared to the same period last year.

Paudie McCarthy says the Kerry Fire Service is reminding motorists that it’s very important to be mindful of speed and to slowdown this festive season.

He adds that it’s also important at this time of year to be conscious of conditions like frost, black ice and flooding on roads.